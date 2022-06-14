The second and third fatalities in last Wednesday’s deadly pile-up on Interstate 30 near the Friendship exit have been identified by Arkansas State Police.
Horace Butcher, 82, of Hensley, a driver, and Anthony Peoples, 52, of Hot Springs were in the 13th and 18th vehicles, respectively, among 20 vehicles involved in the wreck during heavy rain in the westbound lanes of I-30 about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday north of Caddo Valley.
Previously identified as killed was George Thomas Adamson III, 65, of Hope. He was driving a Dodge 3500 pick-up truck in the outside westbound lane. The truck left the north side of the highway at the 85-mile marker as Adamson apparently attempted to avoid another accident in front of him. Adamson’s truck hit a tree and he died at the scene.
The identities of Butcher and Peoples, along with 11 injured people from six U.S. states and the nation of Mexico, were released Tuesday night by Arkansas State Police.
Trooper Jackson Daniell’s preliminary report said the wreck happened at the 85-mile marker due to heavy rain and a traffic back-up caused by a previous accident.
All of the vehicles involved were westbound. Daniell’s report identifies them as follows. Vehicles listed without drivers or passengers suffered no fatalities or injuries – uninjured drivers are not listed in the report. It’s not immediately clear from the earlier report about the Adamson fatality, or from Tuesday’s report, where Adamson’s position was located in relation to the other vehicles in the wreck:
1 – 2004 Chevrolet.
2 -- 2012 Tractor.
3 – 2022 International Harvester.
4 – 2003 Chevrolet.
5 – Kenworth. Ramon Evangelista, 45, of San Diego, CA, driver, injured.
6 – 2022 Freightliner.
7 – 2004 Freightliner.
8 – 2017 Freightliner.
9 – 2022 Freightliner.
10 – 2021 International Harvester. Fernando Hernandez, age unknown, of Mexico, driver, injured. Armondo Jimenez, age unknown, of Mexico, passenger, injured.
11 – 2018 Freightliner. Harjit Singh, 29, South Richmond, NY, driver, injured.
12 – 2015 Lincoln. Dylan Niedzwiecki, 23, Manel, TX, driver, injured. Rachel Morris, 22, Manel, TX, passenger, injured.
13 – 2004 Freightliner. Horace Butcher, deceased, is listed as the driver of this vehicle.
14 – 2004 Thomas Built bus.
15 – 2023 Volvo. Teresa Rejterada, 60, Hudson, FL, driver, injured. Zdzislaw Siemaszko, 69, Hudson, FL, passenger, injured.
16 – 2014 Cadillac. James Carter, 54, Arlington, TX, driver, injured. Maria Carter, 42, Arlington, TX, passenger, injured.
17 – 2000 Freightliner. Ramon Somoza, 54, Houston, driver, injured.
18 – 2008 GMC. Anthony Peoples, deceased, was in this vehicle but he is not listed as either a driver or a passenger.
19 – 2018 Chevrolet.
20 – 2022 Volvo.
Last Wednesday, an Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesman said a minor wreck on the interstate led to a larger, fiery collision and other wrecks in the westbound lanes of I-30 near the 85.5-mile marker in Hot Spring County, about 5.6 miles northeast of Caddo Valley.
Both westbound lanes of Interstate 30 between the Friendship and Social Hill exits were reopened late Thursday afternoon following emergency repairs to a damaged section of roadway.