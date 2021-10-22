The Arkansas Rural Health Partnership (ARHP) received one of a handful of Delta Health Care Services Grant Program awards made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Funding is designed to support activities such as health education programs, health care services, job training in health care fields, and developing or expanding public health facilities throughout the Delta Region.
The proposed project, The Good Food Rx: South Arkansas Delta Pilot brings together economic development, healthcare, and education partners throughout the Delta to plan and launch two food distribution centers for seniors (age 65+) with chronic disease experiencing food insecurity.
The new food distribution centers will be located in Lake Village and Helena, each respectively serving approximately 60 selected seniors within a 25-mile radius (including Ashley, Chicot, Desha, Phillips, Monroe, Lee and St. Francis).
During the first six months of the project, the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership will engage consortium members (UAMS and Jefferson Regional School of Nursing) to finalize all preparations to launch the 18-month pilot project. Early into the initial project period, consortium members will engage additional cross-sector partners in the Good Food Rx planning team (including, but not limited to food banks, farmer’s markers, and nonprofits assisting seniors) to develop, enhance, and sustain pilot implementation efforts beyond grant funding.
The 6-month planning period will establish the framework for project success at proposed pilot sites and potential replication in other locations across the Delta, state, and nation beyond grant funding.
During the pilot implementation phase, healthcare providers at UAMS East Clinic (Helena) and Lake Village Clinic (Lake Village) will identify 120 seniors with chronic disease experiencing food insecurity to participate in the Good Food Rx pilot. For the following 18-months, each pilot participant will be weekly provided with healthy food (to feed up to a family of four), nutritional and health coaching support (through community health workers and nursing students), nutritional and cooking classes (through a nutritionist and Cooking Matters instructor), and health improvement tracking and support (through customized, connected wearables and iPads).
The project aims to reduce access barriers to healthy food, while also providing relevant engagement and support to improve health behaviors that positively influence health outcomes and reduce chronic disease impact.