There was no grand prize winner Friday night in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
10-14-20-47-70, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 2x.
There were one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Texas.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Megaball tickets sold, worth $200. There were five Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $34 million ($23.2 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
2-8-21-34-62, Powerball 16, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $253 million ($172.7 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).