Another tropical storm may affect the northern Gulf of Mexico coast next week.
The National Hurricane Center is watching a surface trough now positioned over portions of Central America and the southern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. It is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.
The system is expected to move northwestward during the next day or so, bringing locally heavy rains to these areas. The disturbance is forecast to emerge over the southwestern or south-central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, and then move northward or northeastward over the central Gulf of Mexico through the middle of next week.
Unfavorable upper-level winds are expected to limit development through Monday, but environmental conditions could become marginally favorable for some gradual development on Tuesday or Wednesday.
There is a 30 percent chance of the formation of a tropical system from this surface trough within the next five days.
“Mindy” will be the name designated for the next tropical system forming in the Atlantic basin.