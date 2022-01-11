There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
14-17-18-21-27, Powerball 9, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Powerball winner of $2 million in Iowa. There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in New York and Texas.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winners of $1,000. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $2.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $38 million ($126.4 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
7-29-43-56-57, Mega Ball 6, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $300 million ($206.7 million cash).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.