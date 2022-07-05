Arkansas’ first case of monkeypox has been confirmed.
“Arkansas has been monitoring cases of monkeypox in the U.S.,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, director of the Arkansas Department of Health. “While this news is concerning, monkeypox is not as contagious as other viruses, like COVID-19. We encourage anyone who feels they may have been exposed to monkeypox to please contact their health care provider and be tested.”
The location of the state’s first monkeypox case was not reported.
Symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, muscle pain and a painful rash. The symptoms come seven to 14 days after exposure. People who have symptoms should see their healthcare provider.
The virus is transmitted through direct skin contact with infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids and contaminated items, such as clothing.
Monkeypox is not an airborne illness. It is transmitted through respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact.
Vaccinations prevent monkeypox. Antiviral drugs and immunoglobulins are effective treatments.