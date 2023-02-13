The total number of active COVID-19 cases in South Arkansas remained mostly stable on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,738
Total Active Cases: 26. No change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,607
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,502
Total Active Cases: 7. No change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,464
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,757
Total Active Cases: 15. No change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,696
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,740
Total Active Cases: 19. Down two since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,596
Total Deaths: 125. Last death recorded February 1.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,228
Total Active Cases: 61. Up one since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,961
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 999,652
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 56. Down 182 since Saturday.
Recovered cases: 983,449
Deaths: 12,925. No change since Saturday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 183. No change since Saturday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 42. No change since Saturday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7. No change since Saturday.