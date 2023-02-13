COVID-19

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in South Arkansas remained mostly stable on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,738

Total Active Cases: 26. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,607

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,502

Total Active Cases: 7. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,464

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,757

Total Active Cases: 15. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,696

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,740

Total Active Cases: 19. Down two since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,596

Total Deaths: 125. Last death recorded February 1.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,228

Total Active Cases: 61. Up one since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,961

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 999,652

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 56. Down 182 since Saturday.

Recovered cases: 983,449

Deaths: 12,925. No change since Saturday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 183. No change since Saturday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 42. No change since Saturday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7. No change since Saturday.

