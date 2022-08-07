CADDO VALLEY — The search was ongoing Sunday afternoon for a Nashm TX man who went missing on the Caddo River on Saturday evening.
According to Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson, the 19-year-old “went under water, came up and never was seen again” while visiting the popular waterway. A 911 call made at about 5:40 p.m. summoned law enforcement to the river, near the Highway 7 bridge.
“We’re working a three-mile stretch right now,” Watson said Sunday afternoon. “This will continue until we locate the individual.”
