Drowning

CADDO VALLEY — The search was ongoing Sunday afternoon for a Nashm TX man who went missing on the Caddo River on Saturday evening.

According to Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson, the 19-year-old “went under water, came up and never was seen again” while visiting the popular waterway. A 911 call made at about 5:40 p.m. summoned law enforcement to the river, near the Highway 7 bridge.

“We’re working a three-mile stretch right now,” Watson said Sunday afternoon. “This will continue until we locate the individual.”

CLICK HERE to read more of this article at The Arkadelphian.

 

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
1
0

Recommended for you