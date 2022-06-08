There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
4-34-40-41-53, Mega Ball 3, Megaplier 4x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $226 million ($129.9 million cash value).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
2-10-35-44-46, Powerball 4, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $210 million ($121.3 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.