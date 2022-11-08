TEXARKANA, TX -- A Bowie County grand jury has issued indictments for intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault in connection with a September crash in Texarkana that killed a woman and injured a 7-year-old boy.
Christopher Telles, 42, of Grandbury, AR, allegedly spoke with slurred speech and admitted to drinking a few beers following a wreck September 2 that took the life of Marolin Gardner, according to a probable cause affidavit. Gardner was slumped over the wheel of a 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan and a 7-year-old boy traveling with her appeared to be in “significant pain” when TEXarkana Police Department Officers arrived at the scene at around 10 p.m.
Telles faces two to 20 years if convicted of intoxication manslaughter and two to 10 years if convicted of intoxication assault. He is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bails totaling $1.25 million.
The boy was transported via ambulance to a local hospital where he was diagnosed with a broken leg. Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene.
