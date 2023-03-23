There was no grand prize winner of Wednesday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
27-28-37-50-57, Powerball 5, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in West Virginia.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $112 million ($60.3 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
1-21-25-27-40, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $302 million ($159.8 million cash).