The Arkansas Parole Board has made recommendations regarding requests for pardons and commutations.
The board ruled that pardon requests were “without merit” for the following:
Clark County
Jimmy Hughes, theft of property (multiple charges), theft by receiving.
Hempstead County
Terry Cole, aggravated assault.
Union County
Ricky Samuels, delivery of a controlled substance-cocaine.
The board ruled that commutation requests were “without merit” for the following:
Columbia County
Ronnie Cole, aggravated robbery.
Ashley County
Damian Davis, manslaughter, possession of a firearm by an habitual offender.
Ray Washington, aggravated residential burglary, aggravated robbery.
Chicot County
Darren Woodruff, capital murder.
Clark County
Kenneth Gills, possession with purpose of delivery-meth or cocaine, habitual offender, possession of a controlled substance meth of cocaine, use of another’s property for crime, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Desha County
Anthony Thrash, capital murder.
Little River County
Jerome Jackson, rape.
Miller County
Clifford Green, battery, robbery, burglary, rape (two counts).
Korey Gregory, aggravated robbery, rape (two counts).
Daniel Smith, murder first degree.
In Arkansas, the Parole Board has the authority to assist the governor in exercising his authority to grant pardons and commutations.
A commutation is a reduction in a sentence imposed by a court. It may mean either a lesser term of imprisonment, or reduces a sentence to time served.
A pardon is an act of forgiveness issued by the governor for a crime that has been committed. It may be issued to people either in or out of prison.
Commutation or pardon requests deemed by the Parole Board as “With Merit” are formal recommendations to the governor in favor of the request. “Without Merit” recommendations indicate that the board does not approve of the inmate or parolee’s request. The governor has the authority to accept or reject either Parole Board recommendation.