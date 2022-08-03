The Arkadelphia Board of Education held a light meeting Tuesday, mostly discussing the new turf project at Badger Stadium and putting the finishing touches on the student handbook.
With a full quorum present, school board members learned that the turf should be finished in time for the 2022 football season. Jimmy King, director of support services, told the school board that he anticipates the crew to wrap up the project by August 29, the Monday before the first home game against Hot Springs on Friday, September 2.
King added the drainage problems on the field have been resolved. He said he observed during recent heavy rainfall that stormwater was exiting behind the bleachers on the visitors’ side of the field.
There will be no advertisements embedded in the turf as the previous field had. School board president Blake Bell said there will be other advertising placement opportunities, and hinted that any new advertisement would be more visible to the crowd.
