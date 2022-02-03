Several contracts for South Arkansas highway projects have been awarded by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Projects by county:
Bradley
County roads 8 and 32, level and reseal, Smackover Paving, Smackover, $436,296.64.
Clark
Arkansas 53 structures and approaches, all bids rejected.
Dallas and Cleveland Counties
U.S. 79 and 79B, paving selected sections, Jet Asphalt & Rock of El Dorado, $4,571,916.62.
Hempstead and Pike Counties, Antoine and Blevins overlay, no bids received.
Howard
Howard county level and reseal, Salt Creek Paving and Construction, Benton, $777,958.74.
Little River
Foreman and Wilton overlay, all bids rejected.
Miller
County Road 4 surfacing, all bids rejected.
Nevada
Prescott and Rosston overlay and surfacing, Smackover Paving, Smackover, $638,082.
Wilson Creek structure and approaches, Taylor-Hendrix, Hope, 41,016,768.15.
Ouachita
Bearden overlay, Smackover Paving, Smackover, $329,907.
Union
Arkansas 15, paving selected sections from Louisiana state line to U.S. 82, Jet Asphalt & Rock of El Dorado, %5,175,442.89.