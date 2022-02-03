ARDOT

Several contracts for South Arkansas highway projects have been awarded by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Projects by county:

Bradley

County roads 8 and 32, level and reseal, Smackover Paving, Smackover, $436,296.64.

Clark

Arkansas 53 structures and approaches, all bids rejected.

Dallas and Cleveland Counties

U.S. 79 and 79B, paving selected sections, Jet Asphalt & Rock of El Dorado, $4,571,916.62.

Hempstead and Pike Counties, Antoine and Blevins overlay, no bids received.

Howard

Howard county level and reseal, Salt Creek Paving and Construction, Benton, $777,958.74.

Little River

Foreman and Wilton overlay, all bids rejected.

Miller

County Road 4 surfacing, all bids rejected.

Nevada

Prescott and Rosston overlay and surfacing, Smackover Paving, Smackover, $638,082.

Wilson Creek structure and approaches, Taylor-Hendrix, Hope, 41,016,768.15.

Ouachita

Bearden overlay, Smackover Paving, Smackover, $329,907.

Union

Arkansas 15, paving selected sections from Louisiana state line to U.S. 82, Jet Asphalt & Rock of El Dorado, %5,175,442.89.

