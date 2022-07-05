A heat advisory remains in effect for South Arkansas and North Louisiana through 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said heat index values between 105 and 109 are expected.
The advisory area includes all of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
Upper-level ridging will persist through much of the work week.
Afternoon temperatures will likely range from the mid 90s to in excess of 100 degrees each day.
Heat advisories are very possible, as temperatures combined with the high humidity, will likely result in heat indices ranging from 105 to 110 degrees for much of the Four State region.
Slight chances for afternoon isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain across the southern and eastern sections of the region during the upcoming work week, with the best chances on Wednesday due to an inverted trough along the Louisiana Gulf Coast.
Rain chances will expand to the remainder of the area by the upcoming weekend, as a weak frontal boundary moves into the region.