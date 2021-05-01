Regional headlines as reported by magnoliareporter.com’s Twitter news feeds:
El Dorado News-Times, Tickets still available for Allman Betts Band performance tonight in El Dorado. … NOLA.com, Blue Bayou Water Park and Dixie Landin’ Theme Park in Baton Rouge struggling to find 700 seasonal workers so it can open. … Multiple sources, Joshua James Duggar of Springdale says he’s innocent of child porn charges. … Multiple sources, Biden Administration cancels all Mexican border wall projects paid for with military funds. … KTRE News, Driver who struck and killed 60-year-old man near Nacogdoches fled the scene. … iDriveArkansas, Portion of Arkansas 37 in Jackson County closed by high water. … KSLA News 12, President Biden will visit Lake Charles and New Orleans on Thursday to promote infrastructure agenda. … El Dorado News-Times, Empact Realty Group cuts ribbon. … KATV News, National rating group gives Mercy Hospitals in Fort Smith and Rogers an “A” grade in patient safety. … Kyle Deckelbaum, UCA defensive back Robert Rochell drafted by Rams as 130th pick. … Shreveport Times, Bill clears Louisiana legislative committee to ban transgender girls in sports. … James Bryant, Arkansas has had only 11 tornados this season, compared with 24 same time last year.