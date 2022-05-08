Three people, including one child, died Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in Sebastian County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Krystal Jones, 34, of Charleston was driving a 2002 model GMC Yukon east on Arkansas 22 through Central City – east of Fort Smith – when her vehicle crossed through the center turn lane of the five-lane road. The Yukon collided head-on with a westbound 2014 Land Rover, driven by a minor who was not identified in the State Police report.
Jones and two of her passengers died. They included Sherrie McCutcheon, 54, of Charleston and a minor who was not identified in the report.
Three other minors in the Jones vehicle were injured, as was the juvenile driver of the Land Rover. The four injured were taken to two separate hospitals in the Fort Smith area.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
The accident was reported about 4:30 p.m.
Cpl. Eric Wold investigated the wreck.