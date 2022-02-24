A 20-year-old man from Houston pleaded guilty in a Texarkana federal court last week to conspiracy involving two ATM thefts last year.
Corde DeAndre St. Jules pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit to bank theft. According to court records, St. Jules acted as a look-out during ATM burglaries in Texarkana on January 27, 2021, and February 2, 2021.
St. Jules and others used large trucks stolen from motel parking lots in Texarkana, along with hooks and chains to break the machines open. The January break-in of a Texar Federal Credit Union ATM at 4222 Gibson Lane in TEXarkana resulted in the loss of $127,654, according to court records. The February break-in of a Texar ATM at 5100 W. 7th Street resulted in the loss of $10,513.
