Mega

There was one grand prize winner Tuesday in Illinois of $56 million in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

9-22-39-41-54, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 3x.

There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Iowa and West Virginia.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $20 million ($13.8 million cash).

Saturday’s Powerball numbers were:

44-52-54-64-69, Powerball 26, Power Play 3x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $20 million ($13.8 million cash).

(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you