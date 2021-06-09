There was one grand prize winner Tuesday in Illinois of $56 million in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
9-22-39-41-54, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 3x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Iowa and West Virginia.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $20 million ($13.8 million cash).
Saturday’s Powerball numbers were:
44-52-54-64-69, Powerball 26, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $20 million ($13.8 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).