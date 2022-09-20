A truck driver from Indiana died early Tuesday when his 2018 Freightliner left Interstate 30 and struck a tree.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Brian M. Gravante, 45, was traveling westbound through Hope when his truck exited the roadway, ran into the median and hit a tree.
Gravante died at the scene.
The wreck was reported at 6:10 a.m. The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Darren Henley investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.