An Oak Grove, AR woman died about 2:55 p.m. Thursday in a wreck on Arkansas 159 in rural Chicot County south of Eudora.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Lakisha S. Phillips, 33, was driving a 2008 model Chevrolet Impala north on the highway, south of the Old Kilbourne Road. While attempting to negotiate a right-hand curve, the vehicle traveling into the southbound lane and then back into the northbound lane while rotating in a clockwise direction. The car exited the roadway and overturned, coming to final rest facing in a southerly direction on its roof.
Phillips died at the scene.
The weather was cloudy and the road was dry.
Trooper 1st Class Bryson A. Schultz investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes, but does not always, corrects these errors in updated reports.