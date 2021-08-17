Garland County and Hot Springs officials reported 15 COVID-19 deaths this past weekend at the two Hot Springs hospitals.
Representatives from CHI St. Vincent and National Park Medical Center made the report at Monday’s meeting of the Hot Springs/Garland County COVID-19 Task Force.
The hospitals continue to have high numbers of COVID patients, although they are down slightly from last week's more than 110 COVID patients with a total of 98 confirmed cases and four PUIs (persons under investigation) at the time of the meeting.
There were 29 COVID patients in the ICU on Monday between the two hospitals.
LifeNet's Jason Gartner shared that one day last week they had more activity than in any single day in the 15 years he has been with the ambulance service.
"We are very, very busy. That, of course, translates to the hospitals, as well," said Gartner, who added that drop-off times at hospitals have been higher than normal over the past month. "We've got great working relationships with the hospitals, and we're coming up with some innovative ideas of how we can minimize (drop-off times), but sometimes it just cannot be helped."
Garland County Health Officer Dr. Gene Shelby said that although the numbers do not look good at all for the county, the rate of growth diminished somewhat for the week of August 8 - 15, pointing to the possibility that the county may be getting close to the peak of this Delta-fueled spike. There were 618 new cases reported last week, with an average of 88.3 new cases per day, with is down from the previous week's 693 new cases at 99 cases per day.
The number of test results in Garland County last week was down, so the positivity rate remained at 20.7%. The number of active cases went above 1,000 during the past week, but it had dropped back down to 995 at the time of the meeting, which was an increase of 105 from the same time last Monday.
Shelby said there were nine deaths reported during the week, but that number does not account for the weekend fatalities reported by the hospitals due to the delay in the
Arkansas Department of Health's data regarding deaths.
The Fountain Lake School District has around 66% of its employees vaccinated. They reported one student case and one staff case. They shared a concern regarding slow turnaround time for COVID testing, with an individual having to wait six days before receiving a positive test result. Individuals who are tested for COVID should isolate until their results and further instructions are received.
The Hot Springs School District has a 73% documented vaccination rate among its staff, and the district has implemented vaccination incentives for both staff and
students. At their recent vaccination clinic, 103 inoculations were given. They have another vaccination clinic scheduled for Sept. 3. They reported eight student cases and three staff cases.
The Jessieville School District starts classes on Wednesday, and they will have a vaccination clinic from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at the cafeteria. They have had five vaccination clinics already, and they have seen increasing participation each time.
They reported four student cases and one staff case.
The Lake Hamilton School District continues to promote vaccinations, as well, and they have an on-site clinic where they offer inoculations. Home-school applications were down from last year, which they attribute to trust from families in keeping
students safe. The district does have a mask mandate. They reported 11 student cases and six staff cases.