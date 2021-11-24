A man who reportedly had nearly $50,000 in cash in a bag bulging in the front of his pants while at Red Lobster in TEXarkana in August has pleaded not guilty to money laundering and illegal possession of a firearm.
Micholas Bryant, 21, appeared this week for arraignment before 5th District Judge Bill Miller. Texarkana attorney Jason Horton entered pleas of not guilty for Bryant on charges of money laundering and possession of a firearm on premises where alcohol is sold. Miller set the case for a trial in July of next year.
TEXarkana, Police Department officers responded to call August 30 about a suspicious person with a large bulge in the front of his pants at Red Lobster, according to a probable cause affidavit. When police approached Bryant and asked him about the bulge inside the restaurant, Bryant allegedly told them it was money and lifted the hem of his hoodie, revealing a pistol in the waistband.
Bryant was taken into custody after officers secured the firearm he was allegedly carrying.
