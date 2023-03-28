There was no grand prize winner of Monday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
19-26-36-43-58, Powerball 14, Power Play 3x.
There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $132 million ($71.4 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
14-17-33-42-66, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $322 million ($174.3 million cash).