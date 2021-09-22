A Star City man surrendered to Arkansas State Troopers on Wednesday following a four-hour stand-off that began after the suspect allegedly fired a gun at Star City police officers.
Cristobal Palomerez-Heredia, 43, of 205 Park Street was taken into custody by state troopers assigned to the Highway Patrol Division, Troop E.
Palomerez-Heredia is charged with aggravated assault and is being held at the Lincoln County Detention Center without bond.
About 7 a.m. Thursday, officials of the Star City Police Department requested the Arkansas State Police take charge of the scene outside Palomerez-Heredia’s residence. The state police SWAT Team was activated and took command of the stand-off which ended at 11:09 a.m. when the suspect exited the residence.
No injuries were reported during the stand-off or arrest.