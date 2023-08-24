There was no grand prize winner of Wednesday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
25-30-32-33-55, Powerball 20, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $345 million ($165.5 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
1-12-26-36-50, Mega Ball 7, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $52 million ($24.6 million cash).