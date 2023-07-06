Arkansas nursing home executive Brandon Adams became the newest member of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission on Wednesday with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ announcement of his appointment.
Adams’ seven-year term will last until 2030.
“Bryan (Sanders’ husband) and I have made no secret that promoting our state’s outdoor economy is one of the top priorities we have. We know that it’s one of the greatest assets that our state has,” the governor said at a morning press conference attended by wildlife commissioners and others.
Adams, she said, “loves his family, he cares about our state, and he loves the outdoors — and he loves the idea of making sure that every Arkansan has access to the great resources we have right in our backyard.”
Adams spoke emotionally about his lifetime of hunting and fishing “in what I consider the most beautiful and diverse state in America. I believe that the AGFC has played a crucial role in making and keeping it that way. I look forward to doing my part to help continue this mission.”
Adams is president and CEO of Reliance Health Care Inc., a nursing home company founded in 1998. He is also a partner at Heartland Auto Group and Heartland Pharmacies. He is chairman of the board at Banded Brands/Avery Outdoors, a hunting apparel company, and co-owner of Prairie Wings Duck Club in Altheimer. He is a Conway native and lives in Fayetteville with his wife, Brandi.
