Regional news headlines from magnoliareporter.com Twitter feeds. Go to the sources for more information.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Please note the weekend daily COVID cases will be reported fully on Monday. I can report that we continue to exceed previous weeks in vaccinations. ... Max Bennett, UAMS is full, due to COVID-19. ... KATV. Arkansas National Guard sees increase in COVID-19 cases after Fort Polk training trip. ... James Graham, Searcy hospital may cancel elective surgeries to make room for COVID-19 patients. ... KTAL NBC 6 News, City of Lafayette removes statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton. ... Fox 16 News, Little Rock police ID victim of deadly shooting outside Dave & Buster's. ... NOLA.com, LSU medical students render aid to women who fell ill during flight to Greece. ... NWS Shreveport, Another muggy night in sotre with lows in the mid 70s. ... NOLA.com, Search continues for Ellis Boudean, 4, autistic child who disappeared at Marrero, LA, nature preserve. ... KTRE News, Two wounded in Lufkin, TX shooting. ... Sentinel-Record, Henderson State University journalism adviser Steven Listopad named Educator of the Year by Arkansas Press Association. ... AR Democrat-Gazette, Three charged after deadly Duck Boat accident that killed 17 in Stone County, MO, in 2018. ... Region 8 News, Hoxie and Walnut Ridge residents without power. ... Cassandra Webb, Little Rock police at scene of homicide at Westside Wine and Spirits on Rodney Parham.
National/International
Associated Press, Although vaccinated, three of the Texas House members who recently fled Austin have contracted COVID-19. ... Austin Kellerman, Illinois first state to ban lying to juveniles during police interrogations. ... Multiple sources, NFL will add playing of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," sometimes called the "Black National Anthem," during pre-game activities. ... Multiple sources, Surfside condo collapse up to 95 victims. ... Stars and Stripes, In the four years since two deadly ship collisions rocked the U.S. Navy, the service has been looking for ways to address problems that contributed to the deaths of 17 sailors.