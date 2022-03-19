There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
2-6-25-40-45, Mega Ball 5, Megaplier 4x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $39 million ($25.3 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
3-28-34-35-58, Powerball 17, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $147 million ($97.1 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.