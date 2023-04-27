Jasmine Watkins, 28, of North Little Rock died as the result of a single-vehicle wreck about 8:20 a.m. Thursday on Arkansas 48 in Carthage (Dallas County).
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police, Watkins was driving a 2020 model Toyota east on the highway when she failed to negotiate a right-hand curve. The Toyota veered through the opposite traffic lane, exited the roadway and entered the westbound ditch. The car made impact with a tree, flipped over and came to a rest on its right side in the ditch.
Watkins was transported to Baptist Hospital in Little Rock, where she died.
The weather was cloudy and the road was wet.
Sgt. Byron N. Curry investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.