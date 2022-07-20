An inmate serving a life sentence from Miller County died Tuesday after his involvement in what prison authorities described as “an incident.”
Tony E. Taylor, 62, was at the East Arkansas Regional Unit at Marianna when the incident happened. He was taken to Forrest City Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 8:48 a.m.
The Arkansas State Police was notified and will be conducting an investigation into the death. The Arkansas Department of Corrections will also conduct an internal investigation.
Taylor was sentenced to a life term last August for the March 2017 stabbing death of his girlfriend, Crystal Reed, 35.
According to press reports at the time, Taylor pleaded “no contest” to the murder. He also received 10 years for abuse of a corpse, and six years for tampering with evidence. Taylor killed Reed at their home in TexARKana, then buried her on a hunting lease in Ogden.