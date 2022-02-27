ARKADELPHIA — Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home, in conjunction with the City of Arkadelphia, is hosting an event on Tuesday, March 1 to recognize the 25th anniversary of the 1997 tornado which passed through Clark County, causing millions of dollars in damage and killing five people.
The event will feature an easel walk, remembrance ceremony and a candlelight vigil.
The purpose of this event is to gather as a community, reflect on all that was lost and celebrate the growth of Clark County and the City of Arkadelphia since that day.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at The Arkadelphian.