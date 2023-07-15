Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Cody Hiland has recused himself from a case involving the LEARNS Act, the governor’s sweeping education legislation.
The newly-appointed justice announced his recusal in a letter to Chief Justice Dan Kemp on Friday. He did not cite a reason, but he was serving as chair of the state’s Republican Party just before Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed him to the state’s high court earlier this month to fill the seat left vacant by Associate Justice Robin Wynne’s death in June.
A former U.S. attorney, Hiland had been chair of the state GOP since December 2022. He is a former state prosecuting attorney, adviser on law enforcement for Sanders’ 2022 gubernatorial campaign and aide to Sanders’ father, Mike Huckabee, who was governor from 1996 to 2007.
The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday granted Attorney General Tim Griffin’s request to expedite his appeal of a circuit court ruling that delays the effective date of the LEARNS Act.
Pulaski County Judge Herbert Wright last month ruled the law’s emergency clause is invalid because it was not passed with a separate roll-call vote garnering a two-thirds majority, as required by the Arkansas Constitution.
An emergency clause allows a law to go into effect immediately instead of 91 days after the end of the legislative session. Barring the Arkansas Supreme Court overturning the ruling, the LEARNS Act will go in effect August 1.
