There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
12-21-22-30-33, Powerball 24, Power Play 4x.
There was one Match 5 + Powerball winner of $2 million in Indiana. There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million in Florida, Kansas and New York.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $400.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $48 million ($33.3 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
2-3-19-52-58, Mega Ball 16, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $325 million ($224.1 million cash).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.