There was one grand prize winner in Massachusetts on Tuesday of the $31 million national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

7-9-18-29-39, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 4x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $4 million in New Jersey.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $20 million ($10.6 million cash).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $2,000. There were three Match 3 _ Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

1-4-12-36-49, Powerball 5, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $653 million ($350.5 million).

