A manhunt is under way in central Arkansas for a suspect in the fatal shooting of an Arkansas Department of Corrections K-9 handler.
Denmark Lee Jordan, 37, is believed to have fled the area in a grey-colored 2012 GMC Sierra with Arkansas license plate 345 YNJ.
Jordan is a black male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Deputies went early Monday to a disturbance call in the 14000 block of Corvallis Road in Maumelle. Shots were fired from inside a house when they arrived. A search of the house found no suspects.
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said that a suspect was tracked to an area below a mobile home on Overstreet Road. The ADC handler went under the house and was shot.
The slain ADC officer was later identified as Sgt. Joshua Caudell, 29. An ADC lieutenant also assisting was not harmed.
Sgt. Caudell served in the Tucker K-9 Unit and had been with the Department of Corrections since December 2012. In addition to his time at the Tucker Unit, he had worked at the Cummins Unit, Maximum Security Unit, Varner/Varner Super Max Unit and the Pine Bluff Unit.
“The entire Department of Corrections mourns the loss of a dedicated officer,” said Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this time.”
ADC Director Dexter Payne said, “In these tough times, Sgt. Caudell and his family are in our thoughts and prayers. We not only lost an officer, we lost a brother and friend.”
Sgt. Caudell was married with three children.