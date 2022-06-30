GUM SPRINGS — It’s nearing midnight on a cold February evening. Clay flings upward as our hatchback climbs the winding stretch of Hasley Road toward the fenced-off factories that make up the Clark County Industrial Park.
An anonymous tip of a chemical spill led us here. The Arkadelphian first made contact with the county’s Office of Emergency Management to confirm this incident, but we’re referred to the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality.
We’ve been told heavy equipment was used to dig up a sizable chunk of earth to remove the spillage, but there’s no sign of activity at Veolia’s plant or its waste transfer property. We retreat home, and the following morning submit a Freedom of Information request to ADEQ asking for documents pertaining to a hazardous waste or chemical spill incident or accident that has occurred in or near the industrial park — particularly on lands leased, managed or owned by Veolia North America — during the month of February 2022. A few mornings later, the answer lands in our inbox.
The ADEQ records reveal that the February 23 spill was a mixture of 6,000 gallons of hazardous waste that is greater than 90 percent water. To put 6,000 gallons into perspective, the average Arkadelphia resident uses about 4,000 gallons of water in a month. The spill happened when a storage tank valve was left open, and the mixture poured onto the clay and gravel on site.
We also learn from the ADEQ records that this spill hasn’t been the first of its kind at Veolia. We learn there have been other documented chemical spills at the plant since 2019. The hazardous characteristics of the chemicals are checked off as OSHA carcinogens and underlying hazardous constituents. The spills contained arsenic, barium, cadmium, chromium, lead, mercury, selenium and silver, among halogens bromine, chlorine, fluorine and iodine.
According to ADEQ records, among the chemicals included in the Veolia spills are barium, used in water treatment, photography and medicine; arsenic, which is found in natural substances like stone fruits such as rice, apples and peach pits; mercury, used in gold mining, medical and scientific applications, and in old HVAC systems; and cadmium, which is used in dyes and medical applications.
Headquartered in Paris, France, Veolia is the largest environmental service company in the world and boasts more than $30 billion in assets.
Though the company owns landfills across the globe, the Gum Springs landfill is the company’s only such site in the U.S.
Veolia’s Gum Springs facility sits on a 1,400-acre site. The treatment facility comprises nearly 75 acres in the center of the site, with its landfill facility taking up 90 acres. The company’s website notes the capabilities of the local treatment facility has two calciner kilns and associated afterburners as hazardous waste incinerators in addition to the hazardous waste landfill. Both the incinerator and landfill are permitted to treat and dispose of nearly all categories of liquid and solid hazardous wastes, with stabilization, fuel blending and wastewater treating capabilities.
