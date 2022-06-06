TEXarkana detectives continue to make progress in the investigation of the shooting death of Jermaine Aldridge outside Chili’s on December 30, 2020.
TPD made a second arrest in this case on Sunday after Officer Colton Johnson saw Calvin Gardner, 32, going into a business in the 1500 block of North Robison Road and knew that an arrest warrant for murder had been issued for him. Gardner, who lives in Grand Prairie, TX was arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail. A judge set his bond was at $1 million monday morning.
Police also arrested Cedric Alexander for murder last Thursday. His bond has also been set at $1 million.
