There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
37-40-50-61-63, Powerball 21, Power Play 2.
There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $300.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $432 million ($313.4 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
20-32-35-47-64, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $383 million ($277.3 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.