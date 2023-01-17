Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday night of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

4-14-33-39-61, Powerball 3, Power Play 3x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Texas.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were nine Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners to $300.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $439 million ($237.3 million).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

30-43-45-46-61, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $20 million ($10.7 million cash).

