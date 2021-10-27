There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
6-14-19-56-62, Mega Ball 9, Megaplier 4x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $22 million ($15.4 million cash).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
10-27-29-44-58, Powerball 24, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $102 million ($71.1 million cash).