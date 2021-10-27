Mega

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

6-14-19-56-62, Mega Ball 9, Megaplier 4x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $22 million ($15.4 million cash).

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

10-27-29-44-58, Powerball 24, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $102 million ($71.1 million cash).

