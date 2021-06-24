Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

13-20-40-51-63, Powerball 1, Power Play 3x.

There was no Match 5 of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play ticket sold, worth $300. There were no Match 3 + Powerball winners.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $75 million ($53.4 million cash).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

1-26-48-51-59, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 4x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $50 million ($34.9 million cash).

(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).

