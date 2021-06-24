There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
13-20-40-51-63, Powerball 1, Power Play 3x.
There was no Match 5 of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play ticket sold, worth $300. There were no Match 3 + Powerball winners.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $75 million ($53.4 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
1-26-48-51-59, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 4x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $50 million ($34.9 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).