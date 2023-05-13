Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

1-2-23-40-45, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 3x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Florida.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $113 million ($60.3 million cash).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

21-24-33-55-69, Powerball 3, Power Play 10x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $125 million ($67.2 million cash).

