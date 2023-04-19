The Mega Millions lottery has had back-to-back winners in New York.
A ticket in New York won a $476 million jackpot on Friday. Another New York ticket won $20 million on Tuesday.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
7-9-15-19-25, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 2x.
There were four Match 5 winners of $1 million in California, Iowa, Maryland and Ohio.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $20 million ($10.5 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + MegaPlay winners of $1,000. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
23-25-35-63-64, Powerball 25, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $251 million ($133.8 million cash).