One Malvern resident was killed and two others were hurt about 4:17 p.m. Wednesday in a head-on collision on U.S. 270 east of Hot Springs.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jesse R. Evans, 43, was driving a 1994 Chevrolet Corvette east on the highway near Industrial Park Road. He crossed left of the center line and into the path of a westbound 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Geneva McDaniel, 77, of Malvern.
After the collision, both vehicles exited the north side of the roadway. Evans was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene.
McDaniel and her husband, Billy J. McDaniel, 81, were injured and taken to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs for treatment.
It was raining at the time of the wreck.
Trooper Justin S. Parker investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes, but does not always, corrects these errors in updated reports.