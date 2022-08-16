A death investigation in the 1600 block of Edwards Street began around 8:05 a.m. Monday.
The victim has been identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, of TexARKana.
Due to the facts in the case obtained by Criminal Investigation Division detectives, a capital murder warrant was produced for the arrest of Vance Allen Brown, 29, a homeless man.
Moments after the warrant was issued, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mr. Brown on the active warrant. He was transported and booked into the Bi-State Jail to await extradition to Arkansas.
