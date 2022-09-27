There was no grand prize winner Monday of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
13-20-31-33-59, Powerball 20 Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in New York.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two sMatch 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $300.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $300 million ($159.2 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
5-50-53-58-64, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 4x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $325 million ($172.4 million cash).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.