Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

13-20-31-33-59, Powerball 20 Power Play 3x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in New York.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two sMatch 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $300.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $300 million ($159.2 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

5-50-53-58-64, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 4x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $325 million ($172.4 million cash).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
1
0

Recommended for you