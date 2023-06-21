There was no grand prize winner of the national Mega Millions lottery on Tuesday.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
6-37-39-45-46, Mega Ball 21, Megaplier 4x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $320 million ($167.7 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were four Match 4 + MegaPlay winners of $2,000. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
36-39-52-57-69, Powerball 1, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $400 million ($207.1 million).