A team involving two state government agencies and three national wireless communications companies has placed a new tool in the hands of drivers traveling across Arkansas’ 16,000 miles of U.S. and state highways.
Using a four-digit speed dial feature, *ASP (*277) is now available on any AT&T, T-Mobile or Verizon cellular phone operating in Arkansas. Callers will be connected to an Arkansas State Police Highway Patrol Division troop headquarters nearest the caller’s location. Twelve troop headquarters, each equipped and staffed with its own telecommunications dispatch center, are scattered across the state.
CLICK HERE for a map illustrating the locations, counties each troop patrols, and contact information.
“The Department of Public Safety is proud of the collaboration between state agencies and private wireless carriers to provide motorists a simple one-touch connection with the Arkansas State Police, regardless of their location when the call is made,” said Jami Cook, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
Wireless calls sent to *ASP should be limited to non-emergency inquiries or reports. The nationwide standard 9-1-1 remains the primary telephone number to use when law enforcement or emergency services are needed. Calls routed through the 9-1-1 network are always answered first and take priority over the *ASP calls.
Capt. Brady Gore, commander of ASP Troop G in Hope, said that in the past, there has been some confusion on whom motorists should call to report an incident that may not rise to the level of dialing 911.
Gore said that *ASP (*277) is now available statewide and will immediately connect callers with their nearest State Police Troop Headquarters, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to report issues such as reckless drivers, stranded motorists, debris on the roadway and other matters.
Gore said that during a true emergency, motorists should continue to dial 911.
“The types of calls we anticipate receiving include those from stranded or lost motorists,” said Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police. “Additionally, we encourage callers to use the *ASP speed dial for reporting suspicious activity they may notice on the highway or safety concerns related to dangerous driving of others.”