The Hope City Board is looking at a street program for this year with a budget of $533,000.
The breakdown would be $17,092 in milling and $420,770 in overlay. Other components include pressure pave fog seal, drainage at 16th and Carolyn, pipes, concrete, gravel, turn lanes and ditching.
Streets would include Lester Drive, Timbercreek, West 5th, West 13th, West 15th, West 11th, West 17th, South Walker, North Sherman, Dairy, North Oak, North Graham, West Avenue D, West Avenue E, North Mockingbird, West Avenue C, North Greening, North High, and West Avenue A.
Discussion ensued about several streets that have holes in them from utilities. A permitting system was discussed. The board agreed by acclimation to allow staff to come up with a permitting plan.
